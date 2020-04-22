Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilse Karliner Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ilse Karliner Green



November 9, 1928 - April 1, 2020



Born November 9, 1928, in Oppeln, Upper Silesia, Germany, Ilse Karlinger Green passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado on April 1, 2020, joining her beloved husband, Leon, who passed away last July. It's 5,437 miles from Oppeln (now Opole, Slask, Poland) to Fruita, Colorado (where Ilse and Leon moved to in the summer of 2018), and Ilse's love, humor, generosity, and good cooking touched many lives, and hearts, along that journey.



Never one to turn down a challenge, Ilse (and Leon) took on perhaps one of her greatest challenges in deciding to move from Burbank, CA, (her home for over 50 years) to Fruita, spending her final years on this Earth in the beauty of Western Colorado. Supported by her "Colorado" family that included her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Gary Montgomery, along with grandchildren, Jason and Sarah, Jenna, Shawn and Jamie, and Chris and Mallori, as well as great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Makenna, Cooper, Riggins, and Colt, Ilse was in good hands, and was able to experience much of what Western Colorado had to offer, becoming a big fan of the Dry Gewurztraminer from Carlson, the chicken from Pollo Azado, the sushi at Suehiro, and most of all the Wor Wonton Soup at Dragon Treasure, Fruita. She was not a fan of the Fruita roundabouts.



She also enjoyed visits from her other children, Linda, Steve, and Ken. She was particularly fond of when Ken and Donna Green, and grandson, Tyler would come visit for Country Jam, enjoying Tyler's late night conversations about tattoos, and the bounty of Donna's cooking.



On a journey of 5,437 miles, it's impossible to condense everything and fit into one tribute. But for those of us that were lucky enough to spend this last part of Ilse's journey with her, we are incredibly grateful, and she'll live in our hearts forever. Pinky up!

