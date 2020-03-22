Imogene Ellen Cameron
April 2, 1927 - March 17, 2020
Imogene Ellen Cameron, of Grand Junction, died March 17, 2020, at The Fountains. She was 92.
She was born April 2, 1927, to Fred H. and Emma S. Balbach Dusin in Phillipsburg, Kansas. She came to Colorado with her parents in 1935, and graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1945. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Messiah. On March 8, 1969, Imogene married Charles M. Cameron in Grand Junction.
Her parents and her husband are deceased.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Callahan-Edfast Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Mike Redeker of the Lutheran Church of Messiah officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, 840 N. 11th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020