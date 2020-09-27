1/
Inez L. Valdez
1940 - 2020
Inez L. Valdez

August 15, 1940 - September 18, 2020

With much honor and respect, Inez passed peacefully and unexpectedly into the arms of our Father on September 18, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM.

She was born to Beatrice Chavez on August 15, 1940, in Pagosa Springs, CO. Growing up, her partner in crime and confidant was her cousin and friend, Priscilla Martinez.

Inez met her best friend and husband, Phil Valdez, when she was a young woman. They were later married and stayed together for 64 years, until Phil's passing in 2019. They lived in Colorado and raised their family here.

They moved to Albuquerque, in 1996 and really liked the area, feeling it gave them a new lease on life.

Inez was an expert seamstress and sewing was one of her passions. She had various jobs, and excelled at all that she put her hands to.

She was dedicated to her family and determined to do whatever needed to help keep the bills paid and put food on the table.

Inez is preceded in death by her husband, Phil; mother, Beatrice Chavez; daughters, Diane Valdez and Mary Theresa Salazar, and beloved nephew, Shannon Isaac Gallegoes.

She is survived by sister, Ruth Gallegoes; daughters, Phyllis (Tony) Sanchez; Barbara (Brad) Waters; Berna (Adam) Golden; Cynthia (Jim) Sears, and Kimberly (Carl) Montoya; son, Joe Louis Valdez; 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mom, you will forever be missed and always be loved, but it was time for you to go home.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
