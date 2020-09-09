1/1
Ingwald Bernard "Inky" Rostveit
1933 - 2020
Ingwald "Inky" Bernard Rostveit

December 1, 1933 - August 3, 2020

Ingwald (Inky) Bernard Rostveit passed away August 3, 2020, due to complications from sepsis, pancytopenia due to chemotherapy for small cell lung cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, Darla Jean; son, Randy; daughters, Deanna Hurtado and Brenda Stevenson; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and sister, Gwendolyn Ultican.

He was born on the farm in Wright, MN, and was preceded in death by his parents, Boruf "Ben" Svendsen Rostveit and Ingeborg "Inga" (Evensen) Rostveit, and brothers, Edmund and Melvin.

Remembered for his heart of gold, personality, and dry sense of humor, you could regularly find him at Lakeside Condominiums remodeling, or at one of the local hardware stores. He always found time to help others, drop by with donuts or pastries, and just say hello. He was a gift to society and will be missed immensely. He was a long time member of the Carpenters/Millwrights Union, and former resident of Cloquet, MN.

Cremation, by Brown's Cremation and Funeral, has taken place. Rev 21:4. DMH

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 9, 2020.
