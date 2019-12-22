Irene Joanne Fortney
March 30, 1944 - December 11, 2019
Irene Joanne Fortney passed from this earth on December 11, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.
She was the oldest of fraternal twin sisters, born March 30, 1944, in Minturn, Colorado to the late Eddie Allen and Nellie Catherine (Miller) Short. Known to her friends as Joanne, she grew up in Whitewater and the Redlands area of Grand Junction, Colorado, and attended schools there. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Ilene June Lahe; older sister, Patricia Jean Ludeman, and brothers, Dale Allen Short and Charles James Short.
She is survived by her only daughter, Pamela June Fortney of Palisade, Colorado; younger sisters, Alice Catherine (Felton) Corbett, Magnolia, Texas, and Donna Mae (Roscoe) Heyman, Menard, Texas, and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
No services are to be held at this time.
She will be interred close to her twin sister and brother-in-law, Charles Lahe, at the Whitewater Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019