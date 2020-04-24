Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Lucille Coder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Lucille Coder



April 29, 1958 - April 18, 2020



Irene Coder passed into her heavenly home on April 18, 2020. She was born Irene Lucille Guns, April 29, 1958, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Louis Guns and Margaret Smink, who both precede her in death. Irene grew up in New Jersey and her family moved to Aspen, Colorado, when she was a teen. She lived out the rest of her life in Colorado.



She made wonderful friends along her growing years, and was still in contact with them. One of her greatest achievements is that she had and nurtured lifetime friendships. She had so many friends, and they all loved her. She had a great sense of humor and a beautiful appreciation for the people in her life.



Irene was also a person of strong faith in her Catholic and Protestant heritage. She fully embraced the many facets of the world. She was a lover of nature, "a cook by trade" (how she put it), and she loved clothes and wore them beautifully.



Irene is survived by her much loved daughter, Andrea Coder; sibling, Lillian Whittier (David); numerous loved extended family members, and many dear friends.



To say Irene will be greatly missed is an understatement. The world has one less shiny soul.



We will be holding a gathering this summer near Mount Garfield to scatter her ashes on the mountain and into the mountain breeze as she wanted.



"Remember to enjoy every day as life is so beautiful and so short"



- Irene



