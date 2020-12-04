Irene Pruett



July 27, 1948 - November 15, 2020



Irene (Leonard) Pruett, faithful sister in Christ and beloved wife and mother, died suddenly November 15, 2020, from cardiovascular complications. She was 72 years old and a longtime resident of Rifle, CO.



Irene was born on July 27, 1948, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, FL, the second oldest of six children. Her parents, David and Wanda Leonard, moved their family to New Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, as they followed David's Air Force career. When Irene's father died in 1963, Wanda moved all six children to Delta, CO. Irene was just 14 years old.



The Leonard family were devoted Catholics, and Irene wanted to become a nun and teach children. However, things changed when she met the love of her life, Mike Pruett, at Delta High School. After attending Loretto Heights College and the University of Colorado, she married Mike on June 8, 1968. Though never a nun, Irene's pursuit of God continued, and she and Mike became born again believers in a small church in Dillon, CO, early in their marriage. They were blessed with three children, Kimberly, David, and Mark.



Irene's desire to serve Jesus moved her to pour her gifts of teaching, artistic creativity, and hospitality into the lives around her, especially her family's. Irene was an amazing stay at home mom. She also taught at several Christian schools where her kids attended. Children raised, she joined Mike at Pruett and Associates in 1990, as a real estate appraiser for the next decade. While Irene enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing, and weaving, much of her last 20 years were dedicated to helping homeschool her seven grandchildren in art, music, science, crafts, and godly character. Most importantly, she loved on them. Her legacy of steadfast faithfulness to God is treasured by those hearts He touched through her life.



She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Mike, daughter, Kimberly (David) Livingston of Grand Junction; sons, David (Annick) Pruett of Rifle, and Mark Pruett of Denver; grandchildren, Trey, Makenna, Addison, Dalton, Aurora, Asher, and Alisdair, and siblings, Wanda Allard, David Leonard, Darlene Leonard-Maguire, and Mark Leonard. Irene also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Sharon Helmick.



A celebration of Irene's life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd., New Castle, CO.



