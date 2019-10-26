Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Gentry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

J. Gentry



April 3, 1932 - October 21, 2019



J. Cleveland Gentry was born April 5, 1932, in Meeker, CO to J.C. and Vera Gentry. He graduated with the class of 1949 and attended one quarter at CSU before joining the US Army. He was married to Ann Watt on June 19, 1954 and they had three children, Janelle, James Kirk and Michelle. He was married to Carol Costanzo in November, 1973. He was preceded in death by his sister Beverley and his parents.



J. bought his first ranch on Strawberry Creek outside of Meeker before he turned 30. Early in his career he purchased the Rifle Sales Yard and moved to Rifle in 1972. He was fortunate enough to buy and sell eight ranches in his lifetime. He always said he was lucky but also said if "bought right they are half sold."



J. loved not only the cattle business but enjoyed a good roping. He was able to enjoy his last several winters in Wickenburg, AZ, where he spent a good deal of his time watching his fellow cowboys rope. J. was a colorful cowboy who enjoyed a good story especially if he was the one telling it.



He wanted to thank all of his friends and business associates and asked that if he had "offended anyone "please forgive me." He will be missed by many.

