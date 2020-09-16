1/1
Jack Crawford Moore
1931 - 2020
Jack Crawford Moore

June 20, 1931 - September 13, 2020

Jack C. Moore, of Grand Junction, passed away September 13, 2020, at the age of 89.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas June 20,1931, to Grace Crawford Moore and James Phillip Moore, Sr., the sixth of eight children. He attended school in Amarillo and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in geology.

Jack worked as a mining geologist for Climax Uranium in New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado. He also worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Wyoming and Colorado. He then worked for Denison Mines in many western US states and Canada. He then worked for Union Carbide Corp., retiring in Grand Junction. Jack traveled and worked in many parts of the world as a Geologist.

He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Rae, and daughter, Susan.

He was preceded in death by sons, William L. Moore and Douglas

Jack Moore and five of his siblings. Jack was a very special person

who was loved by everyone who crossed his path.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 and Alzhiemer's Association, 2232 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.

Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
