Jack Curtright Stout



February 7, 1936 - October 10, 2019



On Thursday October 10, 2019, Jack Stout, age 83, passed peacefully from his brave battle with cancer, in his home in Grand Junction, surrounded by his loving family. He is now at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Jack was born in Amarillo, Texas on February 7, 1936, and grew up in Colorado. He graduated from Palisade High School before entering the US Navy. He was always proud to be a veteran who served this great country.



He married his beautiful bride, Kathy, while stationed in California. They were married 63 years and had three children, Deborah Kay, Glenn Warren (wife Cindy), and Jennifer Carol, and have been blessed with many grand and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his wife and family.



He built a career in the car business as Ford dealer and owner of Grand Mesa Motors in Grand Junction. After he retired he worked for Avis, as a driver, for 18 years where he made so many wonderful friends. Jack was known for his love of the outdoors and specifically enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, snowmobiling, and even flying.



Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 17, followed by Military Interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



Donations can be sent to Hospice of Grand Junction or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81504.



