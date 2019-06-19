Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Dalton Duke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Dalton Duke, age 36, passed away on June 12, 2019 in his home in Carson City, Nevada. He was born on November 23, 1982 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Jackie Ray Duke and Cheryl Ann Duke. Jack was a happy and outgoing person who loved those around him. He was always there to help the ones he cared about. He enjoyed being outdoors, skateboarding, camping, fishing, listening to music, working on cars and tattooing. He is survived by his father, Jackie Duke; his mother, Cheryl Duke; three brothers, Lonnie Duke, Michael Duke, and Arthur Duke; the mother of his children, Laura Duke; four daughers, Amber Duke, Angela Duke, Jessica Duke, and Kaylee Duke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He joins the love of his life Stephanie Ware in the afterlife. Please join us for a memorial service on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Columbine Park, 546 28 1/4 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Service is potluck style so bring a dish and if you are able, donations will be accepted to help the family with costs of cremation and to bring his ashes back to his family.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 19, 2019

