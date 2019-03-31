Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Emerson. View Sign

John F. Emerson, Jr. November 5, 1942 - March 15, 2019

John "Jack" F. Emerson, Jr. was born on November 5, 1942 to Mary and John Emerson in Albany, CA. He passed peacefully into God's arms on March 15, 2019, at Sunshine Gardens Country Home in Durango, CO, after a long fight with Lewy body dementia.

Jack graduated from Grand Junction High School, then attended Mesa Jr. College. He enlisted in the USAF in 1964 and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War as a munitions specialist. Upon returning to the US, he was stationed at Lowry AFB in Denver. After being honorably discharged, he graduated from Fort Lewis College and worked in the soft drink industry for over 30 years.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn; daughters, Julie (Mark Marti) and Leslie (Jon Ickes); brothers, Richard (Betty), and Stuart (Marsha), both of Grand Junction, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services were held on March 23 at St. Mark's Church in Durango.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in Jack's honor, to Sunshine Gardens Country Home, 2518 Hwy. 172, Durango, CO 81303.

