Jack H. Carpenter, 85, passed away on June 12 at St. Mary's Hospital after a lengthy battle. He was born in Boulder City, NV, where his father worked on Hoover Dam. "Carp" was one of five boys, and loved the outdoors his entire life. He was on the Santa Ana (California) Fire Department for 20 years after serving in the U. S. Army in Korea at the fire department there. He retired in 1978 as a Battalion Chief in Santa Ana. He was an accomplished pilot and instructor, as well as a licensed skipper for large ocean-going vessels. Much of his life revolved around the Colorado River, as well as his 2 1/2 acre pond, where he nurtured many varieties of waterfowl over the years. Carp was also a great marlin fisherman, and designed and manufactured his own brand of marlin lures. He was also a talented creator of natural stone jewelry. He could look at a rough stone and know the beauty inside! Then he worked his magic until it shown-then gave it away! Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Elaine; daughter, Keta Carpenter of California; step-daughter, Lisa Oliver of Fruita; step-son, Ted Reid of Fruita; brothers, Jim Carpenter (Lori) of Fruita and John Carpenter (Jen) of California; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 2PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 23, 2019
