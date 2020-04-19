Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Mathes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Mathes



March 16, 1937 - March 29, 2020



Jack passed away almost two weeks after his 83rd birthday.



He was born in Denver, CO, to Josephine and Roy Mathes. After graduating in 1955 from Grand Junction High School he joined the National Guard and married Beverly Boylan in 1957. They had three children.



Grand Junction is where he resided most of his life, pursuing many passions in which he accomplished.



Jack's ultimate love for animals led him to move to Missouri to pursue cattle ranching.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Shane. He will truly be missed by his daughters, Pam (Gary) Hunt, and Kayleen (Kirby) Burchett; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Flecky.



A celebration of life is planned this summer.

