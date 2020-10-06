Jackie Lynn James



July 7, 1947 - September 30, 2020



Jackie Lynn James (nee Carlisle), age 73, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 7:20 a.m. at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Jackie was born to Jack E. and Jewel (nee Ethel Reece) Carlisle on July 7, 1947, in Blaine, Washington. As her father was a Navy man, she spent her youth in San Diego, California and graduated from Sweetwater High School (National City) in 1965. Although she was raised a young California girl, Jackie's heart always belonged in the land her mother was raised, Colorado. Jackie's talents were all creative, from performing in melodramas at the Sheridan Hotel in Telluride, Colorado in the late 60s to an exquisite artist and jewelry maker. Her paintings, jewelry and everything she touched were beautiful. Those who knew her best appreciated her immense passion for animals and continued compassion for those most vulnerable and was frequently outspoken for those who could not speak for nor defend themselves. Jackie loved the outdoors, views of the mountains, columbines, drives in the country and building a beautiful backyard sanctuary. She was an avid shopper at thrift stores and antique shops, always on the look-out for precious gems or items to add to her jewelry or add to the aesthetic atmosphere of her home. She was a very spiritual person and her paintings often reflected divinity and holiness.



Surviving family members, who were blessed to share Jackie's life, are her husband and best friend for over 30 years, Charles James; her only daughter, Kelly O'Rourke of Las Vegas, Nevada; stepson, Charlie James of Lexington, Kentucky; her brother, John C. Carlisle (Patricia) of Louisville, Kentucky, and a half-sister, Monica D. Webb of Oregon. Also, she leaves behind three grandchildren, Katie, Michael (both of Las Vegas) and Angelina Cruz (Colorado) and Ethan and Elissa James (Kentucky). Finally, she was a wonderful aunt to Kimberly Carlisle of Indiana, Christy Moore (nee Carlisle) of Kentucky, Sgt. Margaret Bentzen of Arizona and Carol Bentzen of Oregon; and finally, a great aunt to Madison, Travis and Levi Moore.



Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Carlisle, on December 20, 1993; her mother, Jewel Carlisle on July 12, 2001.



No services are scheduled.



