Jackie M. Smith



November 12, 1925 - September 19, 2019



Jackie M. Smith, of Grand Junction, passed away on September 19, 2019, at Larchwood Inns. She was 93.



Jackie was born in Grand Junction on November 12, 1925, to Willard and Jeannette (Meyer) McGreagor. She later married the love of her life, Robert L. Smith on April 25, 1947. Jackie spent her whole life in Grand Junction. She and Robert attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where they enjoyed the fellowship and opportunities to serve within the church. She was also a lifelong member of the VFW auxiliary. Jackie enjoyed being around children, and found beauty in birds, flowers, and painting. She and Robert maintained a large garden, and she enjoyed tending and canning the vegetables they grew there. Sadly, Robert passed away on October 18, 2017.



Jackie is survived by her son, Lonnie L. Smith of Grand Junction; daughters, Kathy Haldeman of Whitewater, and Debbie Hagseth of Post Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; and sister, Dixie Van Horn.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way Grand Junction, CO 81503.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, Utah 84741 or at



