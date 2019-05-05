Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Mylroie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Mylroie

May 11, 1957 - April 14, 2019

Jackie was a very hard worker. She worked with her mother in the Lemieux's Cafe for many years. At eighteen, she started her long career in road construction as a Flagger, then moved up to chasing redheads, then to being an operator of the roller laying asphalt. H.E. Laudermilk and LeGrand Johnson loved her enthusiasm and great work ethic. Every time we drive on the I-70 interstate between Thompson and Green River, Utah we can say "Thanks Jackie"!

Later in her life she returned to Green River to help her mother in many ways as she always did. She joined the Christian Church in Green River and was very helpful in the Senior Citizen Association; she always enjoyed helping others.

So many people have such great memories of her loud, friendly, happy ways. Always a hello and a "hey there, is that you? This is Jackie". Her laugh made you smile. She lived her life on her own terms, never letting anyone tell her what to do. She was certainly the life of any party! You could always find her by the trail of soda pop and sunflower seeds.

Jackie will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. "This ain't my last rodeo; I'm just on a new journey"

Jackie joined her mother, Rose, and her brother, Steve, in heaven.

She is survived by her sons, Casey Mylroie and Justin Allred (Kelsey Wilkerson); granddaughter, Rylan Allred; siblings, Karry (Manuel) Aguilera, Clifton, CO; Sue (Steve) Bullard, Nephi, UT; Paula (Leon) Mace, Roby, MO; Phillip (Dawna) Dinkins, Green River, UT; Willie Dinkins ,Green River ,UT; Lydia Myers (Joe White), Clifton CO; Tony (Christy) Lemieux, Green River, UT: Jerry (Debbie) Lemieux, Searcy, AR, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

On June 25 at 5:00 p.m. a Memorial Service will be held in Green River, Utah at Green River Bible Church. Then on June 26 at 10:00 a.m. a graveside service will be held at Cliffview Cemetery in Price, Utah.



