Jackson S. Francis



September 17, 1934 - August 14, 2020



Lifelong Grand Junction resident, Jackson S. Francis, passed away on August 14, 2020.



Jack was born to Murl and Alberta Francis on September 17, 1934, in St. Mary's Hospital. Several years later his sister, Joan, was born. Jack always said he was a cantankerous brother but he was very proud of his sister's accomplishments. Murl, Alberta and Joan predecease Jack.



Jack graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1952. He began his active duty service in the Army in February of 1956. He left active duty in December of 1957 and continued serving in the reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1962.



Jack worked in the lab of the American Gilsonite Refinery in Fruita, CO. Because of his high intellect he was encouraged to go to college by his supervisors. Jack headed to the University of Colorado where he studied law. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1968. Jack learned he appreciated the study of law more than the practice so he made his living working for the Denver Rio Grande Western Railroad for over 30 years. It was here he made some of his closest friends.



Jack was a military historian. He traveled around the world and walked some of the most famous battle sites. He fondly referred to himself as a "gun nut." His friends will miss his stories and pictures from his trips.



Jack was many things to his friends - mentor, story teller, and philanthropist. He will be missed by many.



Per Jack's request, there will not be a service.



