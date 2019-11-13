Jacqueline Lee Hyre Way
December 17, 1938 - November 9, 2019
Jacqueline Lee Hyre Way "Jackie", age 80, died November 9, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Born December 17, 1938, in Grand Junction, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late John Dayton Hyre and Virginia Hyre, still living, in Grand Junction.
Jackie had been employed at Mesa Federal Savings and Loan as a personal secretary to Pat Gormley for many years.
In her earlier years, Jacqueline enjoyed golfing, knitting, traveling, reading, and spending time in deep conversations with her grandsons.
She was a jokester, witty, and loved all music.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Norman Way; son, Dave (Kari) Way (Riley and Marshal); daugher, Tracy (Kevin) Luster (Keaton and Bryce); mother, Virginia Hyre; sisters, Becky Gentry and Debbie Fisher of Grand Junction; brother, John Hyre of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be in the form of an open house, Saturday, November 16, 1 - 4:00 p.m. at the home of Kevin and Tracy Luster, Grand Junction.
Please consider making a memorial contribution in Jackie's name to Hospice, Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019