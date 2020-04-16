Jacquelyn Bernat
March 22, 1934 - April 11, 2020
Jackie Bernat was born in 1934, in Akron, Ohio, and died April 11, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She and her loving husband of 56 years, Ed, moved to Pueblo West in 1981. She spent the past ten years in Grand Junction following Ed's death. She enjoyed her friends at the Center of Spiritual Living, the Senior Center and her Orchard Mesa Ladies.
She leaves behind her loving daughters, Shirley DeBord (Duane) of Grand Junction, and Susan Marlowe (Bob) of Canfield, Ohio, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard Frampton, and Ted Frampton, both of Akron, Ohio.
Due to the COVID-19 a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2020