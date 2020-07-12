James A. Vandenberg



February 7, 1951 - June 28, 2020



James Vandenberg, age 69, died June 28, in Bend, Oregon from complications of Alzheimer's.



Father Jim was a native of Grand Junction, a former priest and teacher. After graduating from Grand Junction High School, Jim attended Loras College in Iowa and the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy. He was ordained in 1977. After ordination Jim worked in the Montrose and Gunnison parishes. Jim also taught Latin at high schools in Colorado Springs and Denver. After returning to Grand Junction he worked as a substitute teacher with the Mesa County Valley School District.



Jim will fondly be remembered as a gentleman and a scholar, and one of the Belford gang of life long friends.



He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Margaret Vandenberg, and sisters, Mary Lou Vandenberg and Peggy Mathis. He is survived by sister, Judy Scales; nieces, Heidi Mathis and Emily Scales, and nephew, Andrew Scales.



Services will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



