James Alfred BlueNovember 23, 1950 - November 18, 2020James Alfred Blue, age 69, died November 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.Jim was born November 23, 1950, in Glenwood Springs, CO, the son of Bill and Audrey Blue. He attended Glenwood Springs High School. He and his buddies spent their days wreaking havoc with their shenanigans through town and even becoming lead guitar in their band. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served as a Petty Officer in the Navy Seabees from 1970-1971 where he was honorably discharged but continued to serve in the reserves until 1976. He was proud of being a Seabee, and using skills he learned during his service, he spent his career as a master mechanic, electrician and foreman for various coal mines, Powderhorn Coal Co (DeBeque Canyon), Basin Coal Co (Trinidad, CO), eventually retiring with Oxbow Mining Co (Somerset, CO).He met his wife of 46 years, Sandra Blue, in Colorado Springs, where, on a dare, he convinced her and her daughter to go out on a date with him. Luckily for him, she said yes! They shared a life that most only dream of, full of laughter, respect, support, children and grandchildren, and most of all, love. They spent most of their lives raising their family in Grand Junction, CO, but spent many holidays and good times with family in Colorado Springs.Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping, gardening, carpentry, baking whoopie pies, and gambling in Blackhawk, Wendover, or anywhere he could find a slot machine. If you knew him, you knew he was a jokester, outgoing, friendly, kind, honest, helpful, genuine and truly had the biggest heart. If there was meat on the table, he teased it was alligator or some other kind of mystery meat, always trying to fool the kids. He loved their animals which ranged from horses, chickens, dogs, cats, fish, and more over the years.Even though health issues prevented him from doing some of the things he loved, he was always looking forward to experiencing new things into the future, whether it was helping the grandkids tinker in the garage, watching the grandkids' ball games/choir/theater performances or getting back to Destin, Florida where he touched the ocean for the first time only three years ago. In his final days, his words were comforting and optimistic, saying he'll 'be okay', and we believe that to be true even today, as we know he was right with God.He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Bob Blue. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Blue, Grand Junction, CO; brother, Jerry (Nina) Blue, Denver, CO; son, James (Erin) Blue, Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Cher (Lonnie) Chavez, Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Isabel and Jackson Blue and Danielle, Laura and Bradley Chavez, and dog, Jasper.No services will be held. Please consider making a charitable donation in his name to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.