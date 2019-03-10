Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bernal. View Sign

James George Bernal

May 17, 1928 - March 5, 2019

James George Bernal of Loma, Colorado, joined his beloved wife, Helen Pearl, in heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 90. He died peacefully at his longstanding family home surrounded by his loved ones.

James was born on May 17, 1928, to Joseph C. and Placida Bernal in Fruita, Colorado. From a young age, James worked on the family farm with his father and learned work ethic. He was later joined by siblings, Edward and Beatrice. James began his school career at Loma Elementary, then graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1947. While in high school, he participated in Football, FFA, F Club, Science and Drama Club, and he enjoyed his friendships, many of which continued throughout his life. He also attended Mesa College.

After graduating from high school and attending college, he worked on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, serving during the Korean War.

James married his sweetheart, Helen Pearl Lopez, in 1954 at St. Augustine Church in Antonito, Colorado. They then returned to Loma, where they made their first home in the 365 square foot Casita. James and Helen both enjoyed farming, prospering particularly during the years of raising sugar beets.

James dreamed of building his family farm and ensuring that this tradition continued with future generations. After a lifetime of hard work raising sugar beets, beans, barley, tomatoes, wheat, corn, and alfalfa, he became a respected and influential farmer in the Lower Valley. He was a model of humility, hospitality, and good humor. James never met a stranger, and every person was welcome in his home, especially to share a meal.

James was a pillar of the community, active on the Board of the Federal Land Bank. He also served for 18 years on the Lower Valley Hospital Association and helped bring Family Health West to Fruita. He volunteered with the Beet Growers Association, the Parish Council in the Catholic Church, and the Mesa County ASCS. He and Helen spearheaded and fundraised for the Fruita Senior Citizen Task Force, a front-runner to the senior services at the Fruita Community Center.

James was a talented musician, playing music by ear. He was the drummer for the Cinnamon Ridge Band and was a founding member of the Blow Hards harmonica group, which volunteered at nursing homes and events around the Valley.

Together he and Helen raised eight children in the Catholic faith, which was the foundation of his life: James (Marlys) Bernal, Cindy (Glen) Fry, Vira Crouse (Roy Compton), Veronica Bernal (Damian Cole), David Bernal, Donna (Robert) Redd, Joseph (Mary) Bernal, and Paul (Becky) Bernal. His legacy is completed by his 29 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

James will now join his family in heaven: wife, Helen Bernal; parents, Joseph C. and Placida Bernal; brother, Edward Bernal, and grandson, Jordan Bernal. He is survived by his sister, Beatrice (Oliver) Archuleta.

A visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6 - 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at IHM Church in Grand Junction, with interment to follow at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita.

The family encourages donations be made in James' name to the Sacred Heart Building Fund.



