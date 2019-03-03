Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Birdsill. View Sign

James Birdsill

July 1, 1937 - February 27, 2019

James S. Birdsill, age 81, died February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Born July 1, 1937, in Denver, CO, he was the son of the late Vernon and Marguerite Birdsill of Granby, CO. Jim graduated from Middle Park High School in Granby, CO.

He was a veteran of the US Army where he served a two year tour overseas in Japan.

Jim had served as a police officer for the City of Grand Junction, CO for 25 years, then retired. He then enjoyed working as a transportation provider for a recreational rafting company.

Jim was a long standing member of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed motorcycle touring, river rafting, and many other outdoor activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother, Albert Lee (Shirley) of Ulysses, KS.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice; brother, Ted (Betty) of Battlement Mesa, CO; sons, Scott (Laura), of Thornton, CO; Shawn, of Lakewood, CO, and Jesse, of Thornton, CO; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held March 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81503. Cremation remains to be inurned at the VA Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, during a military ceremony the same day at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church.



