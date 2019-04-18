Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Brown. View Sign

James Leroy "Pastor" Brown

October 25, 1936 - April 13, 2019

James Leroy Brown, age 82, passed from this earth to walk with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 13, 2019. He was at his home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, with his wife and family at his side.

Jim was born at the Hopkin's Hospital in Glenwood Springs on October 25, 1936, to Edith P. Wise and Victor C. Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Nancy Conger. His lineage with former wife, Shirley Alcorn, includes four children, Kiffany, Dennis, Tammie and Jeremy, and their spouses; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by brother, Henry Brown of Cortez, Colorado; sister, Glennis Hefton, and brother-in-law, Charles Hefton of Mesa, Arizona, nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated high school at Mancos, Colorado. At the age of 18, he began working in excavation with Shorty Alcorn, his former father-in-law. He was ordained as a minister at the age of 21, pioneered a church in Collbran and pastored First Assembly of God, and Living Springs Fellowship in Glenwood Springs. Jim served Colorado and Utah as District Youth Director from 1963-1971, and was a Presbyter and Executive Director of Camp Cedaredge all for the Assemblies of God. His ministry included missions to Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. He taught "ministry in the marketplace" and for over three decades offered one to one counsel and encouragement at Village Inn, the Hot Springs Pool and the café at Valley View Hospital.

Jim was a pastor, teacher, evangelist and friend. He was a self-taught musician who loved playing the banjo and singing. He was an ardent student of the Bible. Jim was a buckaroo, horseman, snowmobiler, avid hunter, mechanic, enjoyed fishing and relished a competitive game of ping-pong.

Pastor Brown officiated at hundreds of marriages and funerals. He baptized people in the rivers of Colorado including "Buzzard Creek" in Collbran, Harvey Gap in Silt and in his later years at the Hot Springs Pool.

He was loved and is already missed.

Memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ, Glenwood Springs, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

James Leroy "Pastor" BrownOctober 25, 1936 - April 13, 2019James Leroy Brown, age 82, passed from this earth to walk with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 13, 2019. He was at his home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, with his wife and family at his side.Jim was born at the Hopkin's Hospital in Glenwood Springs on October 25, 1936, to Edith P. Wise and Victor C. Brown.He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Nancy Conger. His lineage with former wife, Shirley Alcorn, includes four children, Kiffany, Dennis, Tammie and Jeremy, and their spouses; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by brother, Henry Brown of Cortez, Colorado; sister, Glennis Hefton, and brother-in-law, Charles Hefton of Mesa, Arizona, nieces and nephews.Jim graduated high school at Mancos, Colorado. At the age of 18, he began working in excavation with Shorty Alcorn, his former father-in-law. He was ordained as a minister at the age of 21, pioneered a church in Collbran and pastored First Assembly of God, and Living Springs Fellowship in Glenwood Springs. Jim served Colorado and Utah as District Youth Director from 1963-1971, and was a Presbyter and Executive Director of Camp Cedaredge all for the Assemblies of God. His ministry included missions to Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. He taught "ministry in the marketplace" and for over three decades offered one to one counsel and encouragement at Village Inn, the Hot Springs Pool and the café at Valley View Hospital.Jim was a pastor, teacher, evangelist and friend. He was a self-taught musician who loved playing the banjo and singing. He was an ardent student of the Bible. Jim was a buckaroo, horseman, snowmobiler, avid hunter, mechanic, enjoyed fishing and relished a competitive game of ping-pong.Pastor Brown officiated at hundreds of marriages and funerals. He baptized people in the rivers of Colorado including "Buzzard Creek" in Collbran, Harvey Gap in Silt and in his later years at the Hot Springs Pool.He was loved and is already missed.Memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ, Glenwood Springs, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close