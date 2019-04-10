Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Burnett. View Sign

James Thomas Burnett

January 3, 1949 - April 4, 2019

James Thomas Burnett, age 70, died at home in Palisade, April 4, 2019.

He was born in Paola, Kansas on January 3, 1949. Jim graduated Longmont High School in 1967 and then entered the Army during the Vietnam conflict. With an honorable discharge he returned home to Longmont and met his life partner, Debbie Owen. A year later they were married and celebrated 46 years.

Jim was hard working and owned several business in Longmont, Newtons Liquor, Bee-z-crete ( with Ritch Hutchins), and helped his wife with The Look. In 1993 they packed up for Palisade, Colorado. There he owned Palisade Lawn & Garden while also farming a peach orchard. After seven years he closed the lawn shop to concentrate on the peaches and "Just Peachy" fruit stand became his focus. He enjoyed farming and the wonderful clients, and retired 20 years later. He continued to be active in farming.

Jim was an avid Bronco fan and loved all sports. He cherished the time golfing with the Longmont group. Jim could always be depended upon to give a hand to neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Ruth Burnett; brother, Donny Burnett; sister, Linda Taggert; brother-in-law, Rick Diamond; sister-in-law, Kathy Owen Sherwood, and father-in-law, Vince Kelley. Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie Burnett; sister, Vickie Diamond; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Ada Kelley, and brothers-in-law, Ray Taggert and Ernie Owen.

No services are planned, a life celebration will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest 3090B N. 12th, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.

Services were entrusted to Brown's Cremation.

