James "Jim" C. Dible, 95, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at LaVilla Grand on July 6, 2019. He was born December 20, 1923, to Frank L. and Ethel Dible in Clearwater, Kansas. He spent his childhood in Wellington, KS, and graduated from Wellington High School. Jim was a resident of Grand Junction for 51 years. Jim married Dorothy "Jonnie" Ann Johnson on December 20, 1946. He served in the US Navy submarine service obtaining Engineman Diesel 2. He was the owner/operator of Jim Dible Oil Company. His interests included stained glass, wood-working, fishing, billiards, watching baseball, golf, and spending time with friends and family. Survivors include his daughter, Kay Dible Barnes; son-in-law, Danny L. Maynard; granddaughter, Angela Kay Braley; grandsons, Matthew James Dible, Bradley Michael Dible, Benjamin David Dible, James Glenn Newlon, and Brandon Troy Newlon; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; daughter, Ann Kathleen Maynard; son, David Francis Dible; sister, Ruth Swan; and brother, Francis Dible. Visitation will be Callahan-Edfast Mortuary from 5-7PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11AM at Callahan-Edfast on Monday, July 15, 2019. Interment will follow at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1PM.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from July 12 to July 14, 2019