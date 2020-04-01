Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carr Harris Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Carr Harris, Jr.



March 1, 1933 - March 16, 2020



James Carr Harris Jr., 87, passed away peacefully, March 16, 2020, at Grand River Hospital in Rifle, Colorado, with his daughter, Tina, by his side. He entered joyously into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Jim was born on March 1, 1933, to Pearl Smith and James Harris Sr. in Aguilar, Colorado. He graduated high school in Gunnison and joined the Air Force where he spent four years serving his country. Jim returned to Gunnison where he married Dixie Stott and they had two children, Tina and Wayne. The family would soon move to Carbondale. Jim and Dixie would part ways in early 1970. Jim continued to live and work in Carbondale. He would start his own construction company in 1979, and would construct many homes throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, Rifle and Parachute area.



Jim met Maryan Pharo in 1988, in Grand Junction and they married in Granby in May, 1994. Shortly after they both retired, they moved to Granby where Jim remodeled Maryan's family cabin that overlooked the lake. They lived there happily, taking time to explore their home state of Colorado often taking hikes, biking, or cross country skiing. Their home was a gathering place for friends and family. In the early 2000s, Jim and Maryan began camp-hosting in the campgrounds of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona during the winter months. They enjoyed exploring new areas, socializing and making new friends.



Due to an illness in late 2014, Jim and Maryan relocated to Battlement Mesa. They enjoyed the milder winters, warmer weather, and the closeness of family. Maryan passed away in October of 2016, and Jim mourned her loss each day for the rest of his life. He never quite got over the loss of his best friend.



Jim loved his family and boasted often to friends about them. We will remember him as an ornery sort that was known to speak his mind. He gave of himself to others generously and without pause. His faith was strong and he loved his Lord and was never afraid to share his faith with others.



Jim is survived by daughter, Tina (Dale) Bingman, Silt, and son, Wayne (Pam) Harris, Grand Junction; brother, David (Anita) Harris, Greeley; step-daughters, Diane Rickstrew, Debeque, and Lynn Collins, Pueblo; granddaughters, Amanda Bingman, Jessica Proctor, Annika O'Rourke, Kourtney Gilliam, and Hannah Harris; grandsons, Zachary Bingman and Robert Harris; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryan Pharo; parents, Pearl (Smith) and James Harris, Sr.; sisters, Joyce Messer and June Perusek, and brother, William Harris.



Jim was surrounded by a close-knit group of friends that cared deeply for him. The family extends their deepest heartfelt gratitude to Ted and Betty Birdsill, Rich Reynolds, Marty Thompson, Pam Keller, and Debra Fick and the many others who called on him daily.



A celebration of life for Jim is postponed to an unknown date due to the current pandemic. Once a date has been set, the family will reach out with details.

