Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Chaffee. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

James Chaffee



December 22, 1930 - March 6, 2020



James Les Lee Chaffee of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 6, 2020.



He was born on December 22, 1930, to LC "Bo" and Mildred Chaffee and raised in Rapelje, MT. Jim graduated from Rapelje High School and on August 6, 1950, he married the love of his life, Mary JoAnn Marsh, and they began their adventure, which was interrupted by a call from Uncle Sam to begin a stint in the U.S. Army where he gained the rank of Staff Sergeant.



While in the Army their first son, Jim, was born in Camp Roberts, CA. Upon his release Jim and JoAnn moved back to Columbus, MT where they welcomed second son, Gregg, and then daughter, Melanie. The adventure continued when in 1969 Jim was named the Territorial Manager for Hesston Corporation and the "crew" moved to Grand Junction, CO, with subsequent moves to Fort Collins, CO and Colorado Springs, CO. Upon retirement Jim and JoAnn moved back to Grand Junction, where they lived in peace and harmony.



Jim is preceded in death by both parents; his wife, JoAnn; granddaughter, Kendra, and grand sons-n-law, John and Charlie.



During retirement one of Jim's greatest pleasure was working with and assisting in the placement of children into the Shriners Hospital system.



Jim is survived by his children and their families, Jim (Debbie, Haley and Lyndee); Gregg (Karen, Jody, Garret, Sara and Jeremy); Melanie (George, Clint, Melissa and Jarred) along with 12 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is planned for June 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, CO.

James ChaffeeDecember 22, 1930 - March 6, 2020James Les Lee Chaffee of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 6, 2020.He was born on December 22, 1930, to LC "Bo" and Mildred Chaffee and raised in Rapelje, MT. Jim graduated from Rapelje High School and on August 6, 1950, he married the love of his life, Mary JoAnn Marsh, and they began their adventure, which was interrupted by a call from Uncle Sam to begin a stint in the U.S. Army where he gained the rank of Staff Sergeant.While in the Army their first son, Jim, was born in Camp Roberts, CA. Upon his release Jim and JoAnn moved back to Columbus, MT where they welcomed second son, Gregg, and then daughter, Melanie. The adventure continued when in 1969 Jim was named the Territorial Manager for Hesston Corporation and the "crew" moved to Grand Junction, CO, with subsequent moves to Fort Collins, CO and Colorado Springs, CO. Upon retirement Jim and JoAnn moved back to Grand Junction, where they lived in peace and harmony.Jim is preceded in death by both parents; his wife, JoAnn; granddaughter, Kendra, and grand sons-n-law, John and Charlie.During retirement one of Jim's greatest pleasure was working with and assisting in the placement of children into the Shriners Hospital system.Jim is survived by his children and their families, Jim (Debbie, Haley and Lyndee); Gregg (Karen, Jody, Garret, Sara and Jeremy); Melanie (George, Clint, Melissa and Jarred) along with 12 great-grandchildren.A memorial service is planned for June 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close