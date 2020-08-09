1/1
James D. Moore
1923 - 2020
James D. Moore

November 25, 1923 - May 30, 2020

James D. Moore was born on November 25, 1923, in Paris, Missouri. He spent his childhood there, and in Shelbina, Missouri. After graduating from high school, he moved to Columbia, Missouri to attend the University of Missouri, and received bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering. He also served during WWII as a merchant marine.

While in school, he was introduced to Mildred Baker, whom he married on November 24, 1948. They celebrated 56 years of marriage.

James was employed by the Anaconda Company and Vitro Chemical Company, where he supervised the processing of uranium and copper.

He was a member of AICHE, Kiwanis, and the Shriners. He also enjoyed hunting birds, skiing, fishing, golf, and the Rockies.

James and Mildred traveled worldwide, and lived in several places including Salt Lake City, Utah, Tucson, Arizona, Tehran, Iran, and eventually retired in Grand Junction. Sadly, Mildred passed away on December 27, 2004.

James is survived by son, James B. Moore, DDS; daughter-in-law, Christina; granddaughter, Morgan Moore, DPT; brother, Robert Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place Friday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. Please RSVP to Martin Mortuary as seating is limited to 50 people due to Covid 19 restrictions. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Golden K Kiwanis Club at P.O. Box 1377, Grand Junction, CO 81502.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
