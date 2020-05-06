James Day
1931 - 2020
James Day

June 29, 1931 - May 2, 2020

James "Jim" Martin Day, age 88, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on May 2, 2020.

Jim was born June 29, 1931, in Wolcott, Colorado. He is survived by his sister, Eva Marie Pierce of Pueblo, Colorado; son, Ronald "Ron" Day of Del Norte, Colorado; daughter, Kim O'Neill of Silt, Colorado; daughter, Alison Arias of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Martin "Shawn" Day of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son, James "Jim" Adams of Sheridan, Wyoming; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Jim served during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He held early jobs at the Gilman Zinc Mine (near Minturn, Colorado) and delivering dairy products in Denver, Colorado. Jim met the challenges of being a father to a family of four while self-schooling to maintain communication systems for the State of Colorado, retiring in Grand Junction, Colorado with his wife, Katherine.

The details of a memorial service are yet to be determined in light of the pandemic.

Acquaintances, friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to contribute thoughts and memories online at the Brown's Mortuary website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to HopeWest Hospice Care in Grand Junction.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
