James Fuchs
February 1, 1954 - June 22, 2020
Jim was born in Chicago and raised in Buffalo, NY. He continued to profess that Buffalo had the best pizza ever. He received a degree in soil sciences at the University of Montana and later pursued a degree in Physical Therapy at Washington University in St. Louis. He worked as a soil scientist, physical therapist and then as a plant surveyor with West Water Engineering, his favorite job: paid to hike!
Jim was a true Renaissance Man. He was self-taught in astronomy, and he self-published a book regarding the modern constellations that was purchased worldwide, as well as maintained a corresponding website that has been used and viewed in over 164 countries and territories (visit modernconstellations.com
). He loved gardening, cooking, developing programs on his computer, early sci-fi films, poetry and hiking thousands of miles on and off trail. Jim felt fortunate to live in Mesa County with incredible access to BLM land, the Mesa and the Monument. He conducted a variety of studies on rare plants as he explored the region.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Robert Fuchs, and brother, John Fuchs. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fuchs, San Diego; sister, Doris Napieralski, San Diego; brothers, Edward Fuchs, Boulder, CO, and Michael Fuchs, Erie, CO. While Jim leaves behind many good friends, dear friends, Lynne, and her daughter, Jena, are especially at a loss what to do in the event of a zombie apocalypse without their fearless leader, Jim.
Family and friends want to express deep gratitude to Mesa County Search and Rescue and ask that any memorial contributions in honor of Jim be made to them at 215 Rice Street, 81502.
A memorial wake will be held at a later date.
Clear skies, Jim.