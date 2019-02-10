Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gale. View Sign

James L. "Jim" Gale

July 29, 1930 - January 30, 2019

Lifelong Grand Junction resident, James L. "Jim" Gale, 88, passed away January 30, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's.

He was born on July 28, 1930, to Roy Gale and Katherine "Katie" Allison Gale. He grew up and attended school in Riverside. He graduated from Grand Junction High School and tried to attend college but was drafted twice by the Army to the Korean War at 18, and again at 20.

After finishing his military duties, he returned to Grand Junction and started selling real estate. Soon after he started his own real estate firm called Gale & Company Realtors.

He met Barbara Garner in Denver, Colorado. After a short romance he proposed on April Fool's Day; she thought it was a prank. They eloped shortly after and were married on May 5, 1963, in Las Vegas. They had two children, Garrett and Andrea. Jim loved being a husband and father.

He loved selling houses and was very active in "Realtors" organization and paved the way for future real estate agents and "Realtors" with his hard work and dedication. He received numerous awards throughout his career including Realtor of the Year for the state of Colorado in 1978. He served as Chairman of the Real Estate Commission and served for the local, state, and national Board of Realtors, holding many different offices.

He was so proud to sell and list houses to generations of families in the Valley. He loved to have Open Houses every Sunday. He retired in his early 80's but continued to go to the office every day for as long as he was able.

He was a gentle, kind hearted, fun loving man. He loved people, always had time for conversation and had many, many friends. He was always a sharp dresser.

Jim had a great love of cars and had many cars throughout his lifetime. Convertibles were his favorite. He also owned a Cessna airplane and he and his daughter loved to fly around the valley and enjoyed going to the Airshow.

Top on his bucket list was a cruise through the Panama Canal. He was able to accomplish that in 2011, with his wife and daughter, shortly before he became ill. He loved to travel and had been to many places around the world.

Jim loved cheeseburgers, fries, Coors beer, ketchup, and ice cream. He will be forever missed, always in our hearts, and never far from our minds.

He is survived by wife, Barbara; daughter, Andrea; son-in-law, Duane Wurtz; sister, Aileen Clevenger, and nephew and niece, Bill and Diane Clevenger, all residing in Grand Junction.

He is preceded in death by his son, Garrett, who at the age of 12 died in 1976; his father, mother and sister, Elenore "Tookie" Waller.

We would like to thank all our family, friends, and our lifelong Realtor family for their thoughtfulness and compassion while Jim was still alive and during such trying times.

A very special thank you to the staff and Jim's care givers from Hilltop's Senior Daybreak, Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit, and HopeWest Hospice. We could have never navigated this terrible disease without all of you. You are all special angels and are truly the most amazing people. Each of you and your compassion, care dedication and love of Jim will never be forgotten!

In his memory, please joins us for a Celebration of Life and one last Open House on February 24, 2019 from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Warehouse25sixty-five, 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO.

Memorial charitable contributions can be made to Hilltop's Senior Daybreak or HopeWest Hospice.

Burial has taken place and we would like to thank Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service for their wonderful service, kindness and compassion.

