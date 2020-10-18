James "Jim" Gillooly



April 7, 1935 - September 5, 2020



James "Jim" Gillooly passed away on September 5, 2020, at his home in Fruita, he was 85.



Jim was born in Montrose, PA, to Bernard and Beatrice Gillooly. He grew up in rural Pennsylvania, on his family's farm, signing up for the US Navy prior to graduating high school. During his tour, Jim served on the USS Hawkins while it provided support in the Korean War.



After his service in the military, Jim returned to Pennsylvania and spent many years there. He always had an enterprising and industrious spirit. He worked for IBM for several years in nearby Endicot, NY, while operating multiple small businesses in the Choconut, PA area. Jim moved to Colorado with his wife, Joyce, and their two youngest daughters in June, 1981, first moving to Pueblo and later to the Grand Valley. Jim and Joyce owned two businesses in Grand Junction prior to their retirement, but Jim still wanted to stay busy. He shuttled rental cars for Avis for quite a few years, allowing him to enjoy camaraderie with his fellow drivers as well as enjoy the Colorado scenery.



One of the primary reasons Jim moved to Colorado was his love of the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. After retiring from work, Jim went on several big game hunts, including trips to Alaska and Africa. Jim also enjoyed traveling with Joyce, watching hockey and learning about taxidermy.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Beatrice Gillooly; brother, John, and son, Larry. Jim is survived by wife, Joyce; sister, Rita; daughters, Cindi (Dave), Sherry, and Janel (John); son, Thomas; grandchildren, Debbie, Justin, and Derek, and six great-grandchildren.



Services, including Military Honors, have taken place.



