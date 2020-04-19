Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Hamilton



February 28, 1926 - April 4, 2020



Dr. James D. Hamilton was born on February 28, 1926, in Duncan, Oklahoma, and died in Eckert, Colorado, on Saturday April 4, 2020.



James Hamilton was Professor of Pastoral Theology, Emeritus, at Nazarene Theological Seminary. He began his ministry at 1949, as a pastor in Jacksonville, Florida, and later served as a pastor in Delta and Denver, Colorado. He was Chaplain and Associate Professor of Religion at Point Loma Nazarene University San Diego, California (formerly Pasadena College) California from 1961 to 1968 and a Professor at Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City from 1968 until his retirement.



James Hamilton was a graduate of Southern Nazarene University, Fort Hays State University, Western State College of Colorado and the University of Denver and held degrees in philosophy, theology, social studies and a doctorate in counseling. He had also completed post-doctoral studies at Fuller Theological Seminary and at the University of Southern California.



He had numerous speaking engagements and conducted seminars in 43 states, four Canadian provinces, England and Germany, dealing with topics such as family relationships, communication, stress, depression, self-esteem, conflict management and grief. He was speaker in hundreds of ministers' conferences, laypersons' retreats and churches. He taught in undergraduate masters and doctoral degree programs and had lectured in 12 colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, England and Germany.



He was a clinical member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and, before retirement, a long-time member of the American Psychological Association.



Dr. Hamilton was the author of eight books: The Ministry of Pastoral Counseling, Directions, Harmony in the Home, The Pair in Your Parsonage, The Faces of God, Fundamentals of Christian Counseling, Pieces of Life, and Reaching Skyward.



He is survived by brother, Jack Hamilton; daughter, Carol (Philip) Reed; son, Galen (Patricia) Hamilton; son, Mark (Roxie) Hamilton; daughter, Lisa Hamilton; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com



