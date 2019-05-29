Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McCowan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert McCowan

February 24, 1923 - May 25, 2019

Dr. James Robert McCowan, 96, of Little Rock, passed away May 25, 2019.

He was born in Nampa, Idaho to Sampson and Margaret Hamilton McCowan who preceded him in death along with his sister, Marguerite McCowan Price, and his wife of 67 years, Sallie Frances Combs McCowan.

He was a US Army Veteran of WWII, serving under General Bradley and General Patton in the European Theater. He received a Bronze Star for his meritorious service, the Purple Heart, and the medal of Knight in the French Order of the Legion of Honor in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of France during WWII.

After attaining his PhD in Pharmacy at the University of Florida in 1954, he went on to become a Professor of Pharmacy at several colleges and universities, including the College of Pharmacy at UAMS. He retired from UAMS as the Associate Dean of the College of Pharmacy. He was a consultant for pharmaceutical companies, authored publications in various pharmaceutical journals, was a member of and held offices in numerous pharmaceutical organizations, including the Rho Chi Honorary Society.

He is survived by his son, Bob McCowan (Linda); daughters, Kathy Balkman (Mac) and Debby McCowan (Ron); granddaughter, Kara Davis (Kevin); grandsons, Michael McCowan and Jeffery McCowan; nephew, Mark Price (Jean); niece, Jackie Ann Eims (Randy); great-grandsons, Ross Balkman and Noah Balkman, and sister-in-law, Sheila Archuleta.

The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Shannon McLaughlin and her staff, especially Linda Fuller, of the Towbin Healthcare System at Fort Roots in North Little Rock, and the administrative staff at Avenir Memory Care in Little Rock.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). Services will be Friday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Frank LeBlanc, followed by interment with Military Honors at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home.

