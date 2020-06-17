James Michael Brenner
June 6, 1975 - June 4, 2020
James Michael Brenner, 44, passed away June 4, 2020.
Born June 6, 1975, in Grand Junction, Colorado, James was the son of Jean Brenner of Grand Junction, Colorado and the late William Brenner. James graduated from Central High School. He had been employed by Dominos Pizza for 26 years.
James loved being outdoors, camping and hunting with his family and friends. His family was his highest priority, he loved being a husband to his wife, Cheryl, and a father to his three boys, Malachi, Alexander, and Lawrence.
James was preceded in death by his father, William Odell Brenner. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Brenner; children, Malachi, Alexander, and Lawrence Brenner, Grand Junction, Colorado; his mother, Jean Brenner, Fruita, Colorado; brothers, Brian (Carey), Loveland, Colorado; Steve Brenner, Thornton, Colorado, and Bobby (Jeannie) Brenner, Fruita, Colorado.
A memorial service was held June 9, 2020.
Please consider making a donation to the Memorial Fund for Brenner Family on gofundme.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.