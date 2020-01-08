Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Bradley



March 30, 1932 - January 5, 2020



James "Jim" Bradley, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Dolores and their six children, Dan (Mary) Bradley, Holbrook, AZ; Steve (Janet) Bradley, North Ogden, UT; Mike (Kelli) Bradley, Monument, CO; Michelle (Mark) Pond, Gilbert, AZ; Brian (Sheila) Bradley, Pendleton, OR, and Valerie (Mike - deceased) Hulen, Mesa, AZ. Jim is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.



Jim was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital to James Daniel and Mary (Perino) Bradley. He graduated from Grand Junction High School and was attending Mesa College when he met the love of his life, Dolores White, of Fruita. Soon afterwards he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Sill, OK, where he and Dolores were married and started their family. He returned to the Grand Valley to pursue his career, working at the Atomic Energy Commission, managing the State Hardware store on Main Street, and finally as a retail manager at the Mesa Feed and Farm Supply Company.



Jim enjoyed the beauties of his native state and particularly his family fishing trips on the Grand Mesa. He played the piano and accordion, built and flew model airplanes, and enjoyed working in his yard, but his primary interest was his family who he loved dearly and cherished every moment spent with them.



Throughout his life, Jim dedicated his time and service as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served as a bishop, a member of the stake presidency, and as the patriarch of the Grand Junction Stake.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 11, at the LDS Stake Center, 2881 Orchard Ave., Grand Junction. Viewing at 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HopeWest.

James Robert BradleyMarch 30, 1932 - January 5, 2020James "Jim" Bradley, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Dolores and their six children, Dan (Mary) Bradley, Holbrook, AZ; Steve (Janet) Bradley, North Ogden, UT; Mike (Kelli) Bradley, Monument, CO; Michelle (Mark) Pond, Gilbert, AZ; Brian (Sheila) Bradley, Pendleton, OR, and Valerie (Mike - deceased) Hulen, Mesa, AZ. Jim is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.Jim was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital to James Daniel and Mary (Perino) Bradley. He graduated from Grand Junction High School and was attending Mesa College when he met the love of his life, Dolores White, of Fruita. Soon afterwards he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Sill, OK, where he and Dolores were married and started their family. He returned to the Grand Valley to pursue his career, working at the Atomic Energy Commission, managing the State Hardware store on Main Street, and finally as a retail manager at the Mesa Feed and Farm Supply Company.Jim enjoyed the beauties of his native state and particularly his family fishing trips on the Grand Mesa. He played the piano and accordion, built and flew model airplanes, and enjoyed working in his yard, but his primary interest was his family who he loved dearly and cherished every moment spent with them.Throughout his life, Jim dedicated his time and service as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served as a bishop, a member of the stake presidency, and as the patriarch of the Grand Junction Stake.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 11, at the LDS Stake Center, 2881 Orchard Ave., Grand Junction. Viewing at 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 1:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HopeWest. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close