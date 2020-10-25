James Roy AtkinsonJuly 4, 1926 - October 20, 2020Jim Atkinson died peacefully at the Hospice Care Center on October 20, with his wife, Laura, by his side. Jim was 94, born on July 4, 1926, and he was definitely a "firecracker" of a man.Jim was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to parents Velma and William Atkinson and joined older brother and sister, Willie and Frances. The family moved to Denver is 1929, where Jim attended East High School and was very active in football, tennis and of course, cars.Jim joined the Armed Forces when he was 16 years old and served in WWII, as a sergeant in New Guinea. After he returned home from the Army he joined the Navy where he served as a gunner on the ship Isaac I Stevenson.In 1950, after he returned from the Navy he married Jean Leonard and had two daughters, Joy and Jan "Billie". He started his radiology adventure in school in upstate New York. This career took him to San Diego, LA, Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas and Albuquerque. Jim went to engineering school in Dallas and then went to take care of his wife's family farm in Morrell, Nebraska.He moved back to Denver, bought a western store and supported his daughters in Western Aires. The three would travel with the horses to CO, WY, NM, KS, and Calgary Canada. These memories for Jim were precious. He then worked for Martin Marietta for nine years before moving to Grand Junction.There he worked as a construction contractor and met Alice Harrington; they were married for 23 years before she passed away. Jim met his current wife, Laura, in Grand Junction and was married for 15 years.Jim was involved in community service and held many prestigious positions in the Elks, Eagles, Moose, Lions and the Masons. He loved all of the organizations he belonged to and selflessly participated in many hours of community service. Jim loved to play golf, cards, and pool, and was an excellent dancer!Jim is predeceased by William and Velma Atkinson, Willie Atkinson, Frances Corn, Jean Atkinson and Alice Atkinson.He is survived by Laura; son, Paul, Joy and Michael Hungenberg; Jan "Billie" and Michael Ray; Dixie Fowler, and Marie and Chauncey Todd; grandchildren, Emily and Russell Haythorn, Eric and Erin Hungenberg, Trenna Harrad, Chad Ray, Tami Thompson, Kelly, Jery Sparks, Jason Fowler, Dana Hill, and Josh and Diana Fowler. Twenty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Murphy further survive Jim.Jim was a patriot but quiet and unassuming in his patriotism for his country. He was outgoing and known for his smile and easy way. He was a "gypsy" in his love for adventure, and will be missed by his many friends and family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the HopeWest Care Center.Due to COVID and Jim's wishes there will be a graveside service for family members.