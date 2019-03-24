Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Smith. View Sign

James R. Smith

May 21, 1929 - March 9, 2019

James Ransford Smith (Jim), 89, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away early on March 9, 2019, in Apache Junction, AZ. His beloved wife, Claudine, by his side.

Jim Smith was born in Oklahoma City, OK, May 21, 1929, to Asa Ransford and Myona Elsa (Castex) Smith. Jim met Claudine Pavlisick in Denver, CO, in 1956 and they married in 1957.

Jim retired from Prudential Insurance Company in 1992. Jim and Claudine enjoyed their retirement years on a variety of adventures, including boating, traveling the US in their motorhome, and spending winters in their Apache Junction home. They had several exciting boating adventures, including a trip down the Mississippi River and another into the Florida Keys. Jim enjoyed many deep friendships with others who nurtured and shared his passion for music. Jim was an accomplished saxophone player and in his early years a drummer traveling with a big band at the age of 19. His unique stories and poems would mesmerize individuals and small groups at happy hour, and even an entire audience at a performance. On February 27, 2019, he played his last performance with the Dixieland jazz band in AZ and his performance was impeccable. He will be well remembered as The Saxophone Guy playing gigs at Senior Living Centers on the western slope.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Claudine Smith, and four children, Keely (Mike) Cuervo, Jeffrey R. Smith, Kelsey (Steve) Sharpe, all of Grand Junction, and Scott (Amy) Smith of Elizabeth, CO; grandchildren, Jason Cuervo, Luke (Aliesha) Sutherland, Sara (Anders) Johanson, Alexa Smith, Austen James (AJ) Smith and Aiden Smith; great-grandchildren born March 10, 2019, twin girls Mia and Olive Sutherland.

Services are at Redlands Community Center, Grand Junction, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Kiowa High School Band Organization, P.O. Box 128, Kiowa, Colorado 80117.

