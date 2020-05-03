James Stephan Hunt



November 5, 1950 - April 27, 2020



James S. Hunt died at Mesa Manor following a long illness.



Jimmy was born in Telluride, CO, the son of late Jim Hunt and Jeanette Hunt. He graduated from Grand Junction High School and Mesa College. He worked at Monterey Apartments for ten years as a gardener and lawn care person. He also worked at LaVilla Grande Care Center for 32 years as a floor tech and took great pride in his job. He loved the residents and staff and would do anything for them. Jimmy was a very giving person. His favorite sports team was the Denver Broncos and he also enjoyed baseball, hockey and basketball. He had collectibles of each team as well as Hummels, Christmas Villages, Stamps, Coins, Beanie Babies. His favorite activity was working on puzzles. He loved coming home each night to his cat "Shakey".



He is survived by aunt, Gay Cappis; first cousin, John Cappis, second cousins, Andrew and Jay Cappis, all of Texas, and cousin, Richard Williams of Colorado.



No services, as his wish was to be cremated and taken to Telluride and Dallas Divide to be with his late father.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store