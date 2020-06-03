James Thomas Hanrahan



May 2, 1940 - May 31, 2020



James Thomas Hanrahan passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020.



Jim was born in Pasadena, CA on May 2, 1940, to Leora Tuttle and Thomas Hanrahan. At the age of 14, his father passed away and his mother moved he, his sister, Jean, and brother, Tom to Cedaredge, CO to be closer to his grandmother Hazel Karraker. Jim graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1959, got married and had daughters, Michele and Dana. He owned an apple orchard north of Cedaredge and later, his own construction company. He was actively involved in the Cedaredge Men's Saddle Club and a leader for the Cedar Teen Drill Team his daughters were involved with.



In 1978 he met the love of his life, Judy Nichols. They were married in 1981 and he gained four more children, Troy, Christine, Bobby, and Verna.



His work took him in a new direction and he accepted a position as a Ditch Rider on Grand Mesa at Leon Lake and Trickle Park. In 1985 he, Judy and the kids moved to Greeley, CO, where he began his career as a water commissioner.



In the next few years they would move to Wray, CO, and finally settle in Sterling, CO, where he retired as a Senior Water Commissioner in 2004. Jim was voted Water Commissioner of The Year for the State of Colorado in 1992 and 2001.



Jim is survived by his wife, Judy Hanrahan; sister, Jean McHugh, and daughters, Michele Gallegos (Rob) of Rifle, CO; Dana Huff (Doug) of Delta, CO; Troy Reiner (Darlene) of Brogan, OR; Christine Castoe (Ryan) of Fort Morgan, CO, and Verna Ehn of Largo, FL. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jim was preceded in death by parents, Leora and Thomas Tuttle; grandparents, Hazel Karraker and Thomas Hanrahan; brother, Tom Hanrahan, and son, Bobby Castoe.



Graveside funeral services will be held at the Cedaredge Cemetery, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.



