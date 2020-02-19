Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Somerville. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Palisade United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Thomas Somerville



February 24, 1941 - February 2, 2020



Jim Somerville, 78, of Palisade, passed away on February 2, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice, surrounded by his family.



Jim was born in Fairplay, CO to James E. and Mabel Thomas Somerville. During WWII, his father left the gold mines of Alma and headed to Southern California to work in the shipyards, while his mother, Mabel, was a riveter, just like Rosie.



After the war, the Somervilles moved to Palisade CO, where Jim attended school. He was an active Explorer Scout and graduated from Palisade High School in 1959 after excelling in track, baseball and football. He was a proud member of the Bulldogs' 1958 State Championship Football Team. Coach Darrell Meisenheimer claimed, pound for pound (118 lbs.) "there never was a tougher Bulldog".



In the summer of 1959, Jim began coaching the Palisade O.T.A., a youth baseball program and continued the program while also working on the United Fruit Growers platform. That fall he attended Biola University in La Mirada, CA, where he played baseball. After three years, Jim transferred to Colorado State University, graduating with a BS in math and science. He later earned a MA at Western State College. Jim began teaching math and science at the newly opened Bookcliff Jr. High, where he developed many life-long friends and coached football and basketball. In 1982, Jim opted to transfer to the new Mt. Garfield Middle School in Palisade, where he taught math and coached basketball. Again, his peers became life-long friends. Although not a scientifically proven fact, many claim Jim Somerville could teach algebra to anyone, including the parents.



In 1972, Jim married Margaret Williams, whom he met while teaching at Bookcliff. During their 48 years together, they were blessed with daughter, Katie (Pat) of Johnstown, RI, and Jamie (Ashley) of Palisade; grandchildren, Chase, Ayden, and Hazel, and his beloved yellow Lab, Chip. He is also survived by brother, Tom (Sherrie), and sister, Margaret (Travis), both of Fruita; sister-in-law, Linda Hughes (Terry) of Grand Junction, and his dear 100-year-old aunt, Aldene Thomas of Price, UT. Family was very important to Jim and he thoroughly enjoyed the visits of his several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother, Milton in 1982.



In 1989, Jim and John McClain, along with many other parents, pursued their dream of organizing Palisade Area Little League. Numerous pieces of vacant and farm land became Fields of Dreams, until a permanent complex was developed by many parents adjacent to the new Palisade High School. For the next five years, Jim served as President and John as Vice President/Field Foreman. They both are thankful to those who have carried on their dream.



Jim loved most anything outdoors: skiing, tennis, fishing, hiking with his dog, his cabin on Grand Mesa, and even mowing the lawn. Upon retirement, Jim and Maggie enjoyed numerous cruises with great friends and regular trips to Arizona for the Rockies spring training.



In his youth, Jim was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, and after marriage, joined Maggie at the Palisade United Methodist Church. They are especially thankful for the recent help from their church family and the walks he and Chip took at Riverbend Park with Dave and Boomer.



The family extends its thanks to Dr. David Johansen, M.D. and staff, Dr. Peggy Ensign, M.D. and to everyone at HopeWest for the kind and loving care Jim received. In lieu of flowers, please consider HopeWest (3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506) or the Palisade United Methodist Church (P.O. Box L, Palisade, CO, 81526)



Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Palisade United Methodist Church, 365 Main St., Palisade, CO.



