James Virgil HeitMarch 2, 1933 - November 5, 2020Jim Heit, age 87, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the HopeWest care center with his daughter, Chris Pennal, by his side.He was born in Bedford, PA, to William Heit and Vivien (Stemple) Heit. His parents would divorce and remarry others resulting in seven siblings, Fred (Kathy) Bowermaster, Bill John (Jan) Bowermaster, Carole Sue Coupland, Bob Bowermaster, Kathy (Bob) Galinak, Tom (Shirley) Heit, and Melinda (Dave) Howsare.Jim grew-up in Bruceton Mills, WV, graduating from Bruceton High School in 1951. The local paper back then stated that Jim was "one of the most outstanding athletes to attend Bruceton HS".Jim began his military service with the Navy in 1951. During 1952-1955 he participated in Operation Ivy, Operation Castle, and Operation Wigwam atomic tests at Eniwetok Proving Ground, Marshall Islands. Jim entered into the Air Force in 1955, and was stationed at various Air Force Base locations in Virginia, New Jersey, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Maryland. He was also stationed for a few years in England and in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. He retired as a MSgt from the Air Force in 1971.Jim entered civil service with the Department of Army at Ft. Belvoir, VA, as an engineering technician. He would retire in April 1993, resulting in a total of 42 years of military and civil service combined.In 1957, Jim married Trancy White and they had one child, Christina, in 1958. Jim and Trancy moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 1996 to be near Chris, husband Eric, and their two children, Ryan Carroll and Cierra Pennal. Jim loved attending and supporting his grandchildren's sporting endeavors. While retired in Grand Junction, Jim worked a little at Tiara Rado golf course and golfed a lot (his life-long passion). He also volunteered at the local VA Hospital and for food distribution programs for more than 13 years. Jim and Trancy traveled yearly across the U.S. to visit family and friends. They enjoyed sight-seeing road-trips, the occasional cruise to Mexico and Alaska, and a visit to Hawaii.Jim was a man of service to country and family. He was not one to ask or want help for himself, but always helping others. He loved his family immensely.Jim is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Trancy Heit. He is survived by daughter, Chris (Eric) Pennal; grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) Carroll and Cierra Pennal, and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Charlotte, and Trace Carroll. He is also survived by his seven siblings and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends across the country.Cremation and private interment at the VA Cemetery will take place this month. A celebration of life to honor Jim is planned for Spring 2021.In Jim's exact words, "try not to be sorrowful...I have had a good run".