James W. Owens
June 16, 1935 - July 25, 2019
Jim Owens, 84, of Three Forks, MT, a retired senior scientist from the Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, ID, passed away from cancer Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Jim was born June 16, 1935, in Hotchkiss, CO. He excelled at golf, hunting, fishing and was a single engine aircraft Flight Instructor with many "cub" pilots under his wings. He was a member of the BPOE Elks for 59 years, and belonged to the Bozeman, MT Lodge #463.
He is survived by his wife and love of 39 years, Deborah Bulmer of Three Forks, MT; son, James Perry Owens of Eugene, OR; son, Timothy Karl Owens, of Los Alamos, NM; sister, Bonnie (Robert) Noland of Montrose, CO; brothers, Daryl Blosch and Brian Blosch of Salt Lake City, UT, and grandchildren, Wes Owens, Travis Owens, and Clayton Owens of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Alfred Owens and Jewell Ladine Hudson; brother, David (Bunky), and brother, Eugene (infant).
Funeral arrangements are with Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO. Committal will take place graveside on August 15, at 10:00 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, CO. A reception with family will be held at the Grand Junction Elks Lodge #575, 249 S. 4th Street, Grand Junction, CO, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bozeman Elks Lodge #463, PO Box 998, Bozeman, MT 95771-0998.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com (Bozeman, MT) and www.callahan-edfast.com (Grand Junction, CO).
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019