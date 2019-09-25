Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Swartz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James William Swartz



July 8, 1936 - September 17, 2019



James William Swartz passed away, at home in Sheridan, Wyoming, on September 17, 2019, at the age of 83.



Jim was born July 8, 1936, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Lee Marchies and Edythe Mildred (Carlson) Swartz. The family operated a hay and dairy farm in in Sheridan, Wyoming where Jim completed his childhood and graduated high school. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Master of Sciences in 1962. He married Patricia Bode in 1961 in Burns, Wyoming; they divorced in 1985.



After graduation Jim worked for the University of Wyoming operating their Soils Testing Laboratory in Torrington. He moved to Colorado as an Area Agronomist with Tri River Extension, joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service in 1971 working as a District Conservationist in 1972 a Resource Conservationist and Development Coordinator for northwestern Colorado and a portion of Wyoming in 1986.



He enjoyed various activities including fishing, traveling, home remodeling, photography, gardening and yard work. Jim especially enjoyed square dancing and served as the Colorado State Square Dancing President in 1983. He met Carol Ann (Steinert) while dancing and they were married in 1987. Jim retired in 1995 while living in Rifle, Colorado.



Jim was a life member of the Elks, joining in 1972 and was the 1983-1984 Exalted Ruler



Jim is survived by sons, James William Swartz, Jr. (wife of Norma and son Andrew), and Robert Alan Swartz (wife Beth and sons Kevin and Matthew); his wife Carol Ann (Steinert) Swartz and former wife, Mrs. Patricia Henderson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Edythe Swartz and brothers, Robert Lee Swartz and Theodore Jay Swartz.



A celebration of life will be held at Champion Funeral Home, Sheridan, WY on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by internment at Sheridan Memorial Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge.



Memorial contribution information can be found at

James William SwartzJuly 8, 1936 - September 17, 2019James William Swartz passed away, at home in Sheridan, Wyoming, on September 17, 2019, at the age of 83.Jim was born July 8, 1936, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Lee Marchies and Edythe Mildred (Carlson) Swartz. The family operated a hay and dairy farm in in Sheridan, Wyoming where Jim completed his childhood and graduated high school. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Master of Sciences in 1962. He married Patricia Bode in 1961 in Burns, Wyoming; they divorced in 1985.After graduation Jim worked for the University of Wyoming operating their Soils Testing Laboratory in Torrington. He moved to Colorado as an Area Agronomist with Tri River Extension, joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service in 1971 working as a District Conservationist in 1972 a Resource Conservationist and Development Coordinator for northwestern Colorado and a portion of Wyoming in 1986.He enjoyed various activities including fishing, traveling, home remodeling, photography, gardening and yard work. Jim especially enjoyed square dancing and served as the Colorado State Square Dancing President in 1983. He met Carol Ann (Steinert) while dancing and they were married in 1987. Jim retired in 1995 while living in Rifle, Colorado.Jim was a life member of the Elks, joining in 1972 and was the 1983-1984 Exalted RulerJim is survived by sons, James William Swartz, Jr. (wife of Norma and son Andrew), and Robert Alan Swartz (wife Beth and sons Kevin and Matthew); his wife Carol Ann (Steinert) Swartz and former wife, Mrs. Patricia Henderson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Edythe Swartz and brothers, Robert Lee Swartz and Theodore Jay Swartz.A celebration of life will be held at Champion Funeral Home, Sheridan, WY on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by internment at Sheridan Memorial Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge.Memorial contribution information can be found at championfh.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close