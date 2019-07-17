Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jami Lynne Grein Chappell. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Jami Lynne Grein Chappell



March 13, 1963 - July 10, 2019



Jami Lynne Grein Chappell, 56, of Palisade, CO, passed suddenly on July 10, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.



She was born Jami Lynne Dawson to Robert and Connie (Smith) Dawson on March 13, 1963, in Greeley, CO. Her parents divorced and Connie married Frederick John Grein. Jami and her brother, Jodie, were adopted by Fred in 1974. They moved to Goldendale, WA, for five years. Jami received her business degree from CWU in 1985 and returned to Grand Junction.



Jami had a passion for reading and theater, and received a drama degree from Mesa State College. On June 13, 1997, she married Vincent Chappell. They had no children.



Jami loved her work "family" at Kangaroo Express for the past 17 years.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie (Smith) Grein; grandparents, Carroll and Wilma (Fringer) Smith, and Ben and Grace Dawson. She is survived by her husband, Vince; father, Fred Grein of Collbran, CO; uncle, Kenneth Smith of Whitewater, CO; brothers, Jodie (Deb) Grein of Grand Junction, and Niel (Amy) Smith of Smithsburg, MD; step-sister, Jalayne Grein of Hudson, CO; step-brothers, John Grein of Brighton, CO, and Brad (Laura) McCauley of Greeley, CO, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There be no services. Interment will take place in Guide Rock, NE.



We wish to thank the staff at Appleton Clinic and SMH for the loving care that they gave Jami.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 17, 2019

