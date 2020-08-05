1/1
Jamin Wayne Tiede
1976 - 2020
Jamin Wayne Tiede

August 16, 1976 - July 26, 2020

Jamin Wayne Tiede was born on August 16, 1976, in Seattle, Washington. He passed from this life to be with Jesus, at home, surrounded by family, on July 26, 2020. He grew up in Colorado Springs where he graduated from Rampart High School in 1995. Jamin married Saprina Howard in 2012 and they had eight beautiful years together.

Jamin loved spending time with family. He had a compassionate heart and was always helping others. This led him to become a Lands End volunteer firefighter. Jamin loved adventure-camping, riding his motorcycle with his wife, and finding exciting trails to conquer on their RZR.

He was known for his sense of humor, his practical jokes, his big heart, and most especially his unfailing faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Saprina; parents, Wayne and Karen Tiede of Whitewater, CO; sisters, Crystal Jarvis (Dennis) of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Sommer Padgett (Jason) of Grand Junction, CO, as well as seven nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lands End Fire District or GoGiveHope.net!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

