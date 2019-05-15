Jane Ruth Gutowski
April 16, 1936 - May 13, 2019
Jane Ruth Gutowski, 83, passed away May 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was born on April 16, 1936, to Gladys Carpenter and Roy Scheller in Racine, WI.
She is survived by her twin sister, Jean Noha (John) of Montrose, CO; brothers, Roy Scheller, and Don Scheller (Jane), and sisters, Lucille Windberg and Marilynn Pelky (Ken), all of Racine, WI. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Felix; son, Michael; sister, Delores Macintos, and her parents, Roy and Gladys.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on May 16, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, CO. Immediate burial will be at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 15, 2019