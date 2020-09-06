1/1
Jane Taylor Clark
1944 - 2020
Jane Taylor Clark

March 5, 1944 - July 31, 2020

If our mother, Jane Clark, could tell us how she wanted us to remember her, she would say we should dry our tears and smile. The smile would, in turn, result in uncontrollable laughter. The laughter was a result of her endless sense of humor and ability to find joy in life's simplest moments.

Jane was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 5, 1944. She moved to Long Beach, California to reside at 256 Ximeno Avenue with her mother, Charlotte (Chick), father, Mort, and sister, Lynn Hopkins. She graduated from Long Beach Wilson High School where she met Dennis Fleming. They married and had three children, Julie, Scott, and Amy.

After Dennis' death in 1975, a man, who Jane described as her rock, came into her life. His name was Wayne Clark. They were married in December of 1976; two families becoming one, with the additions of Randi Clark and Kristen Mize. In 1983, the sixth and last member of the family was born, Todd. Jane would often say how lucky she was to have been married to two such perfect men. They would undoubtedly agree, she was a wonderful wife.

Jane always made family feel welcome, happy, supported, and loved. That is how we will remember her. She was fun. She was supportive. She was loving. She was selfless. Kate Douglas Wiggin wrote: "Most of all the other beautiful things in life come by twos and threes, by dozens and hundreds. Plenty of roses, stars, sunsets, rainbows, brothers and sisters, aunts and cousins," but we only ever have one mother. She will live on in our hearts and her legacy will live on forever.

She is survived by her children, Julie Contreras, Scott (Kara) Fleming, Amy (Ray) Cordova, and Todd Clark, and grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Sofia, Solana, and Gabriel.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
